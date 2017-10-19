Man shot twice during house robbery in Potchefstroom

Arrive Alive

0
bloody-hand
Man shot during Potchefstroom house robbery.

A man, believed to be 30 years old, is in a critical condition after he sustained two gunshot wounds in Vyfhoek in Potchefstroom during the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 01h50, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and to the side of his body.

He was treated for his wounds and transported to Potchefstroom Hospital under police escort for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Father murders his 4 month old baby, Stilfontein The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned a distressing and horrific murder incident wherein a father, 26...
3 life sentences for rape of woman (51) and sister... The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the sentence and lauded the effort of the investigation team tha...
Man shot and killed on smallholding, Potchefstroom On Friday, 13 October 2017 around 22h30 a male victim was shot and killed by three suspects on a smallholding outside Potchefstroom. The victim wa...
Extensive violent protests in North West North West's already struggling economy has suffered another blow this week due to the extensive violent protests in the area, said Fanie du Toit, the...