Man shot twice during house robbery in Potchefstroom

A man, believed to be 30 years old, is in a critical condition after he sustained two gunshot wounds in Vyfhoek in Potchefstroom during the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 01h50, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and to the side of his body.

He was treated for his wounds and transported to Potchefstroom Hospital under police escort for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

