On Friday, 13 October 2017 around 22h30 a male victim was shot and killed by three suspects on a smallholding outside Potchefstroom.

The victim was shot in the chest with a shotgun while inspecting his fence, the victim’s son was able to wrestle a firearm away from one of the suspects, and the suspects fled.

Community and Police reacted to the incident, but the suspects had already escaped.

The police are investigating the incident.

