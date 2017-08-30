Man arrested with illegal firearm and ammunition, Mmakau

On 29 August 2017, at about 14:30, in a bid to curb illegal proliferation of firearms, an intelligence driven operation yielded successful results when Mmakau visible policing members arrested a 36 year old suspect for the illegal possession of a 9mm firearm and five rounds of ammunition.

The suspect’s arrest came after the police acted on intelligence received about the firearm.

The suspect was ultimately nabbed at his residence in Ramogodi section in Mmakau, after being found in possession of the firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 31 August 2017.

