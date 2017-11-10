Man arrested in Mooinooi with bakkie stolen in Rustenburg

0
Man arrested in Mooinooi with bakkie stolen in Rustenburg. Photo: SAPS
Man arrested in Mooinooi with bakkie stolen in Rustenburg. Photo: SAPS

Swift police action and in an endeavor to curb property related crimes, the police in Mooinooi arrested a 38 year old suspect for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and theft on 9 November 2017 at Bapong Village.

The suspect was arrested after the police were alerted about an Isuzu bakkie that was stolen early in the morning in Rustenburg.

The police reacted swiftly after the vehicle was tracked in Bapong Village. Upon arrival, the vehicle with one occupant was found in the village next to Two Shaft Mine.

The man was arrested.

He is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on 10 November 2017 on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and theft of motor vehicle.

