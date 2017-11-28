Man arrested after shopping center robbery, Klerksdorp

In the fight to decrease the levels of trio crimes in the province, police in Klerksdorp nabbed a 39 year old suspect in connection with Business Robbery on Friday, 24 November 2017, at the Indian Shopping Center, Klerksdorp.

According to information received, police in Klerksdorp made a follow up on a tip off about people who were seen offloading boxes from the roof of a shop. The police, upon arrival at the scene, found a silver Mercedes Benz vehicle. They searched the driver as well as the vehicle and found items such as money, boxes of cigarettes and a bag full of cell c airtime and other shop items.

Upon further search and probe, the police also discovered other items like laptops, boxes of cigarettes, buckets filled with money hidden behind a tree and in the roof of the shop all worth R800 00, 00.

The suspect was arrested after he failed to account for the goods. He is expected to appear in Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 November 2017 on a charge of business robbery.

