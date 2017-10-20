Lichtenburg on high alert

Die Vryburger

Lichtenburg on alert - Image - Die Vryburger

The tension in the Western Transvaal town is running high after Jaco du Plooy, a local businessman, was granted R20 000 bail in the case alleging that he shot a 15-year-old youth during protests in the area.

According to Du Plooy, he defended himself and his property when he was attacked during violent protests, in which the 15-year-old seemed to be involved rather than attending school.

A resident of the area told The Vryburger that Lichtenberg was close to total civil war and anarchy.

