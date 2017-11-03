Gruesome farm attack in Lichtenburg

In a horrific farm attack in Lichtenburg, the 73-year-old Mrs. Elizabeth Kotze was stabbed to death with a knife, and her body was mutilated. She was stabbed several times, and her face was disfigured with the attackers cutting out a large cross.

It was once again farmers and not the police who caught two suspects in Ficksburg after they shot 26-year-old Arend Corbett in the head. It was the second attack in Ficksburg this past week.

At Dundee, 84-year-old Mr. Waffie Potgieter was unharmed after terrorists fired shots at him during an attack on his farm.

Meanwhile, FF Plus’s leader, Dr. Pieter Groenewald pointed out that the head of state surrounds him with bodyguards and is therefore unaware of the true extent of crime in South Africa.

Dr. Groenewald also asked the president during the question time in parliament on Monday whether he would appoint an experienced and knowledgeable person as a national police commissioner who came from the police, and whether he would be appointed on merit or another political appointment as has been the case since 1999.

He also asked if the president is aware of the “awkward truth” surrounding the cruelty associated with farm attacks and murders.

“Is the president aware that criminals use electric drills to drill holes in their victims’ feet and legs? Is he aware that victims are burned with hot irons?”

“Is he aware of criminals throwing boiling water over their victims and down their throats? That they even cut off victims’ genital organs, to cook and eat?”

“This awkward truth is the reality surrounding farm murders. Crime is getting out of control, and therefore the right commissioner must now be appointed,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

