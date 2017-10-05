Giant statue of Jacob Zuma unveiled at Great Marico

After months of debate on the matter, a massive statue of Jacob Zuma was unveiled at Groot Marico. Zuma attended the event.

At the statue, there is also a borehole.

The statue and borehole is a slap in the face of local residents who have already been under severe water restrictions for months and sometimes have no water supply for up to three days, said Michal Groenewald, FF Plus leader in North West.

Mr. Groenewald said the statue was erected to commemorate the place where Zuma was arrested in June 1963 because of its participation in the campaign of terror against South Africa and its inhabitants.

He said the borehole where the community believes that water can be fetched is probably a front for a huge contract awarded to a comrade or two.

“The FF Plus welcomed the decision of the North West Provincial Government to withdraw the tender invitation for the establishment of the Zuma Memorial in March, and was surprised to hear that the project was cunningly manner concluded with the provincial department of sports, arts and culture’s Greater Heritage Route.”

“The borehole attached to the statue is a totally laughable gesture that does not address the water crisis in the community at all.”

“The provincial government also invited all councilors of each municipality in the province to attend the launch. Transport will be provided to all. This is a blatant waste of taxpayers money that could be used better to upgrade the Groot Marico pump system, for example.”

“The FF Plus will follow all possible steps to expose the tender award process, to uncover any irregularities and to make sure that the culprits account for their tampering. We are still fighting for a real solution to the water crisis in Groot Marico,” said Mr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

