Four arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, Brits

In an endeavor to curb trio crimes and illegal proliferation of firearms, an intelligence driven operation led to arrest of four suspects on 11 August 2017 in Majakaneng village near Brits.

The suspects’ arrests came after intelligence was received that they were in possession of firearms. During an operation by cluster trio task team, three of the four suspects were arrested at various houses, Sgandaff Section, Majakaneng after being found illegally in possession of firearms and ammunition. The fourth suspect was arrested at Soshanguve Section for possession suspected stolen goods; a laptop and printer.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 48 are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on 14 August 2017, facing charges of illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen goods.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane appreciated a job well done by all the members involved in the operation. She said further that the police will continue to work hard to reduce the levels of trio and other serious crimes.

