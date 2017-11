On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, Frans van Loggerenberg (70) was attacked on a farm in the De Wildt area, North West.

An unknown number of suspects overpowered van Loggerenberg and hit him with a crowbar.

The suspects fled the scene with a mobile phone, radio, and a wallet.

The community security and police responded to the incident, and no arrests have been made.

The police are investigating the incident.

