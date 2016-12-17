Farmer (26) shot and killed – Rustenburg

8
Schalk and Chantel Louwrens. Photo: Facebook
Schalk and Chantel Louwrens. Photo: Facebook

On Thursday, December 15, Schalk Lourens and his wife were returning to their Rhenosterfontein smallholding situated in the Bojanala District, Rustenburg Municipality.

As the couple arrived at the entrance, the wife got out of the vehicle to open up the gate, without any warning four suspects surrounded the vehicle, shot, and killed Schalk.

The four suspects fled with two mobile phones.

The suspects are still at large and the police are continuing with an investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Doug

    My sincere condolences to Family and Friends. RIP. As 4 the bastard malema clones cut their small dicks off with a blunt rusty knife (when caught) then these spawns of satan cannot produce anymore of their kind.

  • GeorgeGalbraith

    Firstly, Facebook, I lay a formal complaint regarding the King Price advert on this page, which blocks much of the text, yet has no option to dismiss it. An annoying disrupter and time waster. I blame Facebook

    • Vernita

      This isn’t on faebook :/

      • GeorgeGalbraith

        Yes, I see its fatebook 😉

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm
  • Gary Terblanche

    Disgusting cowards……may their lives be tortured with eternal illness and damnation. RIP my fellow South African. My deepest apologies that you couldn’t be better protected from Satans children.

  • infidel

    Why did he not have a gun and shoot these scum before they shot him. I would have big spot lights to see for miles and I would shoot then ask questions. Pity all the whites cant leave south Africa and the rest of the world must give them nothing and see how long they survive.

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm