Elderly couple attacked in home invasion, man dies, Potchefstroom

The police in Potchefstroom nabbed a 28 year old suspect in the early hours of Friday, 01 December 2017 for alleged murder and attempted murder of an elderly couple.

The suspect’s arrest follows an incident in which an elderly couple aged 66 and 69 were attacked inside their premises in Potchefstroom.

According to information received, reports suggest that three male suspects broke and gained entrance into the couple’s house. They allegedly ransacked the house and assaulted the couple with unknown blunt instrument. The suspects then fled the scene with the couple’s Isuzu bakkie.

The incident was reported to the police who reacted swiftly and found a 69 year old man dead while his wife, 66, was critically injured.

A search was launched for the suspects. During the search, information was received that the victims’ vehicle overturned on Mooibank road between Potchefstroom and Orkney.

The police managed to arrest one suspect at the accident scene who was injured.

Investigation into the matter continues and the arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 04 December 2017.

