Domestic worker arrested for murder of couple, Klerksdorp

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded the police in Klerksdorp for a prompt response that resulted in the arrest of a 45 year old suspect for an alleged murder of a couple on Thursday, 14 December 2017 at Alabama Township outside Klerksdorp.

The suspect’s arrest emanated from an incident in which the couple was found dead inside their house by a neighbor. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the neighbor noticed that the victims’ house burglar door and windows were wide opened at approximately 22:00.

He went to the couple’s house to investigate after failing to get response while calling them over the fence. On entering the house, he allegedly found a 60 year old husband lying dead in a pool of blood while his 56 year old wife was strangled in their bedroom.

An intensive investigation was launched and it led to the arrest of a female suspect who is employed by the couple as a domestic worker. She is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18 December 2017 on a charge of two counts of murder.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones were taken. Investigation into the matter continues.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the ruthless incident. She said that the police will work hard to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure that the remaining suspects are arrested. She urged members of the community to work together with the police to rid society of horrible incidents such as this one.

