Construction companies warned to follow labour rules

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has urged construction companies to abide by all labour laws or risk stern action from her department.

The Minister issued this warning on Thursday following a visit to the Royal Bafokeng Housing Project in Phokeng in the North West. It is a R2.2 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) investment project by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The project has resulted in the construction of 400 housing units on prime land.

Minister Oliphant said she was extremely concerned by reports that some companies were flouting construction regulations.

“If construction companies do not comply, we will have no choice but to issue prohibition notices to stop them from continuing with their work. We will not compromise workers’ safety and lives.”

Minister Oliphant said she is awaiting a full report about the state of compliance with all labour laws by construction companies operating in the project.

The Minister was accompanied by her deputy, Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa, members of the PIC, the UIF board, officials from the department, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), as well as Royal Bafokeng Housing Project management.

She said she is happy that the project has given workers in the area a new lease on life. – SAnews.gov.za

