Brits officials ‘tired’ after working 12 hours overtime a day

Some Brits officials must be exhausted after working overtime every day for 12 hours in five months.

The good news for them, however, is that they are well-compensated for it.

They earned between R27 000 and R38 000 per month.

In January they exceeded themselves by having worked for a total of 232 hours overtime.

They are all officials in the mayor’s office and do not provide essential services. The taxpayers of Brits did not experience a direct positive consequence of their “hard work.” On the contrary, sewage problems that have lasted for years are still not resolved.

The matter is being investigated, but it is not certain whether the officials have been suspended.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

