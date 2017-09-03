Arrest after ransom demands in kidnapping of boy (10)

Itsoseng Police arrested a 22 year old suspect for alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.The suspect’s arrest emanated from an incident in which a 10 year old boy was found inside a disused drain at Verdwaal Village near Itsoseng on 01 September 2017.

According to information, the boy was reported missing to the police on 27 August 2017 after he failed to come back from school on 25 August 2017.

The child was found after the police managed to trace the suspect who called the boy’s family member and demanded ransom for his release.

The child was found still live inside a disused drain at the village after the boy’s location was pointed out by the suspect. The boy was then handed to the family after undergoing medical medical treatment
The suspect is expected to appear in the Itsoseng Magistrate’s Court on 04 September 2017.

