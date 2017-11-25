Alleged bribery and fraud in Rustenburg

The FF is preparing to file a complaint of alleged bribery and fraud at the Hawks in Rustenburg.

Mr. De Wet Nel, a councilor in Rustenburg, believes that some councilors of the DA and the EFF may be involved.

Nel says the FF Plus is in possession of recordings and documents indicating that councilors received bribes and paid holidays from service providers by imposing pressure on municipal officials to award contracts and expedite payments to service providers.

“The allegations are shocking, especially because members of the opposition are involved. Besides the mismanagement of our environment and water problems, corruption is certainly the biggest threat to our country.”

“The FF Plus will continue to fight it, whether it’s an opposition party or the ANC, and plans to hand over all the documents and recordings received to the Hawks so that a full investigation can be done,” said councilor Nel.

VF Plus is in a coalition with the DA and EFF in various other places.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News