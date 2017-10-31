5 years for plotting to kill the chairperson of the ANC

Eunice Legalatladi (44) was sentenced to five years by the Lehurutshe Regional Court today for conspiracy to murder the North West Premier, Mr Supra Mahumapelo.

Legalatladi was arrested on 01 December 2014 by the Hawks at Masebudule Village after she was allegedly seeking assistance from a traditional healer to kill the Premier who was at the time Chairperson of the African National Congress.

The accused allegedly also intended to kill the then, Executive Mayor of the Mahikeng Local Municipality.

The accused appeared at the Mmabatho Regional court on 28 January 2015 where she was released on R3000.00 bail and made a series of court appearances until ultimately being found guilty.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – Major General Linda Mbana welcomed the conviction and applauded the investigation team for ensuring that the law prevails.

