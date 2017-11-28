2 arrested with stolen copper cable, Kgomotso

On Friday, 24 November 2017, police in Kgomotso apprehended two suspects aged 39 and 40 for possession of suspected stolen copper cable.

The pair was arrested after the police swiftly responded to a tip off that the suspects were seen carrying copper cables in the bushes in Kgomotso.

According to information, the police found the suspects loading the copper cables worth R13 000, 00 on the vehicle.

They were arrested and are expected to appear in the Pampierstad Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 November 2017.

