NHBRC appoints new CEO

The National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) has appointed Mziwonke Dlabantu as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2017.

Dlabantu brings more than 20 years of public service experience to the NHBRC, with a wealth of expertise in the human settlements sector, as well as strategic and financial management.

Dlabantu, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, has served in various government departments at top management level.

He is currently the Director-General of the Department of Public Works.

As the new CEO, Dlabantu is also expected to be actively involved with the implementation of a turnaround plan aimed at ensuring policy alignment and operational effectiveness. Part of this plan is to respond to the housing backlog, as identified by the Minister of Human Settlements.

“Under his leadership as CEO, we look forward to further entrenching the NHBRC’s mission of being the champion of the housing consumer and consolidating our position as a world class organisation,” NHBRC’s Acting Chairperson of Council, Julieka Bayat, said.

