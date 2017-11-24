New police commissioner appointed

ANC head of state Jacob Zuma appointed Lieutenant General Thekla John Sitole with immediate effect as the new police commissioner.

Sitole started as a student constable in 1986 and became Lieutenant-General in 2011.

Although Sitole is the first permanent commissioner for a long time appointed from the police ranges, it is now feared he was a Zuma loyalist, which can affect his essential impartiality and, consequently, cannot resist political pressure. The fear is based on the fact that he has provided unlawful GDP protection for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as Deputy Commissioner for Protection and Security.

