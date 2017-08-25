New commissioner for division crime intelligence

On the night of 23 August 2017, South African Police Service (SAPS) announced that Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo has been appointed as the Acting Divisional Commissioner of the Division Crime Intelligence with immediate effect.

The position of Acting Divisional Commissioner is one of the most critical positions in our law enforcement establishment. We have emphasized that without crime intelligence our plans to prevent crime and achieve best outcomes, our crime fighting plans should be intelligence led.

Major General Ngcobo has a wealth of policing experience and is not new within the Crime Intelligence environment.

Minister Fikile Mbalula urges General Ngcobo to unite the CI personnel and create enabling environment for all members to focus on the battle against crime, which visits our people and country daily.

“We have a scourge of violence against women and children, the trio crimes which include grievous bodily harm. We are entering the heightened season of cash in transit heist and shopping mall gangs. All these must be prevented, detected, interrupted and prosecuted,” said Minister Mbalula.

The primary role of Crime Intelligence is to protect national interest and provide valuable information to Station Commanders and Minister in their daily task of keeping our people safe. The Minister of Police is central as executive authority in the value chain and as such Minister Mbalula avails his full support to General

Ngcobo and the entire CI family.

“I have worked with General Ngcobo before and his appointment is welcomed “said Mbalula.

South Africa Today – South Africa News