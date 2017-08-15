New app developed to assist in gender based violence

On 15 August 2017, at 08:00. The Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula will join a panel of stakeholders to launch an application to assist in our fight against Gender Based Violence.

The meeting will take place at Constitutional Hill, JHB

The application is developed and named after People Opposing Women Abuse ( POWA ) non profit organization.

The Minister will also join the panel in its discussion on “The role that technology plays in addressing Gender Based Violence”.

