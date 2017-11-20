New allegations against minister

Bongani Bongo - Image - Die Vryburger

The new minister of state security, Bongani Bongo, is involved in another scandal. He is accused of trying to bribe advocate Nththuzela Vanara.

Vanara is one of the witnesses in the parliamentary investigation of state capture, and she made the allegations in a statement under oath addressed to Baleka Mbete.

Mbete referred the matter to the ethics committee of parliament.

Bongo has already been accused of receiving bribes while working at the East Transvaal Department. His wife also allegedly received R1.5 million worth of service providers in which Bongo was involved. The money was used to build their home in Nelspruit.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

