Mxolisi Nxasana part of bribery

Die Vryburger

0
Mxolisi Nxasana - Image - Die Vryburger

The High Court in Pretoria referred to the former prosecutor Mxolisi Nxasana as part of bribery when he received an R17m gold handshake from ANC President Jacob Zuma.

Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law made an application requesting the court to invalidate the gold handshake.

Judge Willem van der Linde questioned Nxasana’s authority to be appointed as head of the National Prosecuting Authority, as the facts show that he was part of bribery.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger
South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Hijacker dies in shoot out with police, Engonyamen... It is alleged that on 20 November 2017, at 14:50, the victim was driving her vehicle along P68 main road towards Thathani area when she was attacked b...
Life sentence for rape of girl (10), Umkomaas The Scottsburg Regional Court sentenced Ngcobo Philani (25) to life imprisonment for rape. It is alleged on 20 March 2016, the victim (10) was sen...
ANC makes everyone poor Two equal evils, poverty and inequality lie at the root of South Africa's economic problems. Both should be treated equally. If the focus is only on i...
31000 abalone recovered, 2 arrested, Panorama Our endeavours to break the back of abalone poaching in the Western Cape have led members of Provincial Detectives to Mozart Crescent Panorama, accomp...