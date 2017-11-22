Mxolisi Nxasana part of bribery

The High Court in Pretoria referred to the former prosecutor Mxolisi Nxasana as part of bribery when he received an R17m gold handshake from ANC President Jacob Zuma.

Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law made an application requesting the court to invalidate the gold handshake.

Judge Willem van der Linde questioned Nxasana’s authority to be appointed as head of the National Prosecuting Authority, as the facts show that he was part of bribery.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

