MultiChoice and Guptas

The pay channel MultiChoice allegedly made a payment of R25 million to the Gupta’s ANN7 channel while their annual payment of R50 million was increased to R151 million.

Meanwhile MultiChoice denies that something was wrong with the payments.

Observers believe, however, that if there is a glimpse of such astronomical amounts, there is definitely a fire somewhere.

There are further speculations that ANN7 can soon disappear from the sky.

