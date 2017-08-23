Zuma’s ex chased away

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who hopes to take over from Jacob Zuma as president of the ANC and also the country, had a humiliating experience when she wanted to lay a wreath at the place where 35 miners were shot dead at Marikana, in 2012. She was not even given the opportunity to get out of her vehicle.

A group of men wearing AMCU T-shirts chased her away and in a statement said the AMCU leader Joseph Mathunjwa, stated the area is not a place where politics could be run.

Her hope to get support for her nomination has taken a dip with this escapade.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

