Video of sleeping on duty policeman goes viral

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has taken note of and is perturbed by a video clip making rounds on social media depicting a policeman sleeping on duty.

The policeman depicted slouched on a chair unperturbed even by the noise caused by his colleagues and clients, appears to be sleeping at the Community Service Center.

A preliminary probe suggests that the incident may have taken place at the KwaMhlanga Police Station.

As a result of this incident, General Zuma has assured the community that he will leave no stone un turned when dealing with this type of behavior.

He has, in the meantime called on all managers to display leadership and quality management skills at all times, irrespective whether on or off duty.

South Africa Today – South Africa News