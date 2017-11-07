Suspects sought for cash in transit heist and shootout, Witbank

Police have launched a manhunt for about eight men who allegedly shot and robbed a cash in transit (CIT) vehicle today at about 09:00 at Witbank.

According to information at police disposal, the suspects who were travelling in two vehicles, a white Volkswagen minibus and a blue Volkswagen Polo, opened fire at the cash in transit vehicle.

The suspects managed to intercept the CIT vehicle and held the guards at gunpoint, forcing them out of the vehicle after which they took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the incident and appealed to members of the community to volunteer information as incidences of this nature are not only criminal, but also cause serious disturbances in the life of law abiding citizens.

No arrest has been made yet, however a police probe is underway. Any person with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact Colonel Petrus Seimela at (013) 655 5103 or 082 556 5752 or the police Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

