Suspect wanted for escaping from lawful custody, Siyabuswa

Police at Siyabuswa are asking the community to assist them in locating an escapee, Victor Mahlangu aged 30, who escaped from the Siyabuswa Police Station on Monday, 11 September 2017.

Mahlangu and his accomplice were arrested on Friday, 08 September 2017, for allegedly attacking and robbing a woman of her belongings including an undisclosed amount of cash.

They were also found in possession of an illegal firearm during the arrest.

The escape occurred when police were preparing to take them to the Mdutjana Magistrate’s Court on 11 September 2017, for the above mentioned cases.

The circumstances under which Mahlangu escaped are under investigation and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

Anyone with information regarding Mahlangu’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Simon Nkadimeng at 082 065 1355 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111

South Africa Today – South Africa News