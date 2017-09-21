Suspect wanted for escaping from lawful custody, Siyabuswa

0
Suspect wanted for escaping from lawful custody, Siyabuswa. Photo: SAPS
Suspect wanted for escaping from lawful custody, Siyabuswa. Photo: SAPS

Police at Siyabuswa are asking the community to assist them in locating an escapee, Victor Mahlangu aged 30, who escaped from the Siyabuswa Police Station on Monday, 11 September 2017.

Mahlangu and his accomplice were arrested on Friday, 08 September 2017, for allegedly attacking and robbing a woman of her belongings including an undisclosed amount of cash.

They were also found in possession of an illegal firearm during the arrest.

The escape occurred when police were preparing to take them to the Mdutjana Magistrate’s Court on 11 September 2017, for the above mentioned cases.

The circumstances under which Mahlangu escaped are under investigation and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

Anyone with information regarding Mahlangu’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Simon Nkadimeng at 082 065 1355 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man arrested after hacking wife to death with a pa... A wanted murder suspect was arrested by the Pienaar detectives from his hiding place at Mara Uitkyk, near Kanyamazane. The 56 year old suspect, wh...
5 crocodile hunters remanded in custody, Barberton Five men were remanded in custody at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2017, after they were found in possession of two crocodile carca...
Man critical after hijacking outside Barberton A man was left seriously injured yesterday afternoon during an alleged hijacking on the Badplaas Road, approximately 30km outside of Barberton. ER2...
Man arrested after brutally beating his neighbor t... In Kanyamazane a 30 year old suspect was arrested in connection with the death of a 25 year old man who was found dead outside his two roomed house. ...