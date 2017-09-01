Suspect in ‘boot hijacking’ appears in court

A 25 year old man, Thabo Patrick Matjomane appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court today facing a string of charges, among them hijacking, kidnapping, attempted murder, unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

His appearance came after he was found involved in an accident with an Audi A4 he had reportedly hijacked at Kanonkop, Middelburg.

According to information at police disposal, Matjomane hijacked and placed the owner of the vehicle in the boot, then drove off. As he was driving off, he lost control and the vehicle veered into a ditch.

Another motorist and his partner stopped by to assist, whereupon he produced a firearm and pointed at the man. He reportedly pulled the trigger but nothing happened and then fled the scene on foot.

As the man was trying to pursue the suspect, he came across a police van patrolling in the area, he then stopped it and relayed what had occurred to the police who in turn launched a manhunt for the suspect.

When the couple went back to the hijacked vehicle, they heard a knock coming from inside the boot. When they opened it, they discovered that it was the lawful owner of the vehicle.

The police subsequently managed to arrest a man who fit the description of the suspect and both the couple as well as the victim positively identified the suspect.

Matjomane was remanded in custody until next Thursday, 07 September 2017, pending formal bail application.

