Suspect arrested for allegedly torching police detective offices

On 27 May 2017 the police in Dullstroom have arrested a 35 year-old suspect on allegations of sabotage, defeating the ends of justice, house breaking and theft. The suspect is alleged to have torched offices used by the Detectives at Dullstroom.

It all erupted during the early hours of Thursday, 11 May 2017, when police at Dullstroom saw smoke coming from the offices of the Detectives which are not far from the police station. The Fire Department was summoned, however by the time they arrived; the inside of the offices was already gutted by the flames.

Investigations started immediately thereafter and on 27 May 2017 a breakthrough was recorded when the police apprehended the suspect from Sakhele Township near Dullstroom. Further information revealed that the arrested suspect was supposed to have been sentenced for a robbery case the very same day the offices were torched. It was also uncovered that the man was searching for a docket which was to be used to pin him down at court, unbeknown to him that the docket in question was safely locked elsewhere.

It also transpired that when the offices were set alight, the suspect allegedly stole two laptops. Investigations continue.

The suspect will appear at the Dullstroom Periodical Court on Monday, 29 May 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News