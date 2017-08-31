Stock theft, couple brutally assaulted by angry mob

Members of the SAPS at Tonga, near Malelane rescued a 35 year old man and his wife on 29 August 2017, from an angry mob at Mangweni, a local trust near Tonga.

The man was allegedly apprehended at his place of residence and brutally assaulted by the angry mob who accused him for theft of their cattle.

According to information at police disposal, these developments all started after eight cattle believed to have been stolen from Schoemansdal were reportedly found in his kraal while three cattle were found to be sold.

Police have opened a stock theft case for investigation and the man will appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in absentia as he is currently recuperating in hospital.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma appealed to the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands but to report criminals and criminal activities to the police.

