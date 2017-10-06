Speaker of the Nkomazi local municipality murdered

The police in Mpumalanga are investigating the death of Victor Mashabane who was the Speaker of the Nkomazi Local Municipality.

Mashabane, aged 55 is alleged to have been kidnapped at the gate of his house at Kamhlushwa, near Tonga on Tuesday, 03 October 2017, during the night.

According to information at police disposal, an unknown number of men bungled him in his vehicle and was later found fatally shot in his vehicle.

The police are making an appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the kidnapping case, to contact Detective Captain Pat Banda at 082 449 0291.

