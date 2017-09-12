Son finds gruesome murder scene, mom dumped in pit toilet

On Saturday, 09 September 2017, at about 11:00, the police in Pienaar near Nelspruit, received a complaint about a murder that occurred at Zomba trust in Newscom.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a 42 year old woman lying in a pit toilet. According to the step son of the murdered woman, he discovered his mother in the morning when he arrived home.

He further said that the gruesome discovery spiraled when he became suspicious after noticing the door wide open and the house ransacked, with blood everywhere. He then went outside and noticed his step mom lying in the pit toilet.

The police was summoned and in turn they summoned paramedics who certified the woman dead at the scene. The alleged murder instrument was found in the house with blood.

The police is currently looking for Timothy Bhila (56) whom it is believed may be able to assist in their investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the police in their investigation is requested to contact Capt Tinyiko Mnisi at 082 079 2237 or the SAPS Crime line 08600 10111.

