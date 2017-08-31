Social worker arrested for corruption

The police at Witbank arrested a 36 year old social worker for corruption.

The arrest was effected when a suspect on a shoplifting case was channeled by the Witbank Magistrate’s Court into a diversion program.

The suspect was supposed to have been the one responsible to assist the man with the program, however instead of her offering her services for free, she allegedly blackmailed the man into paying an amount of R1 500.

The matter was then brought to the attention of the police who after a short probe, effected an arrest of the social worker.

This is now the second incident where a social worker is allegedly embroiled in such scandalous and corrupt activities. Last year, another one was arrested at Middelburg in connection using the same modus operandi.

The Middelburg case is due to commence with trial on 01 September 2017.

The police in Mpumalanga would like to warn community members who are arrested and their cases dealt with according to the diversion program not to agree to be scammed of their hard earned cash. These services are for free of charge by government. On the same note, social workers are advised to remain truthful to their oath of office hence corrupt activities will not be tolerated.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on 31 August 2017.

