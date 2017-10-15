Six people shot and killed, Ogies

The police in Ogies are looking for four suspects who mercilessly shot and killed six people at Steyn informal settlement, near Ogies.

It is alleged that on Thursday, 12 October 2017, at approximately 19:00, four men arrived at the informal settlement mainly occupied by Lesotho nationals.

They inquired about someone who killed one of their relatives who was staying at Rietspruit, near Kriel.

The people who said they did not know who killed the mentioned man, were then shot at and as a result six people gruesomely lost their precious lives. Four died at the scene and two at the hospital.

All in all, three females and three males of which two of them were a couple. It also transpired through a short probe into the matter that five of the victims are Lesotho nationals and one a South African citizen.

The suspects were reportedly driving in a white Toyota Quantum minibus, speaking deep sesotho language and were all armed.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer John Mothupi at 0826041340.

