Shoot out in an attempted cash in transit heist, Witbank

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who fired shots at a security armored vehicle on the morning of 30 August 2017, at approximately 07:15.

The incident occurred at a filling station in Witbank when four suspects, three driving in a silver Volkswagen Polo and another in an Audi A4, opened fire on a cash in transit vehicle.

The security guards retaliated and it is alleged that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound in the process.

His accomplices managed to drag him into the car and fled the scene, no money was taken. During the shootout, a 33 year old member of the public is alleged to have sustained injuries.

We urge any person with information to contact Investigating Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Solly Thobejane at 079 891 5845 or Crime Stop at 0860010111.

