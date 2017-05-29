Sheriff removes all equipment, furniture from Home Affairs Office

People who hope to receive help in Nelspruit with identity documents, birth certificates or passports will be very disappointed because the Home Affairs office is unoccupied.

This time it was not looted by criminals, but by the sheriff who attached all the equipment and furniture in two loads. A notice on the door says that the office is closed until further notice.

The sheriff acted in terms of a warrant.

It is currently unclear who the department owes money to, and the headquarters in Pretoria will apparently explain the situation later.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

