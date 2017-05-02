Security officers attacked at shopping complex

Members of a security company stationed at a shopping complex at Kwaggafointein were attacked by three unknown armed men while busy with their duties.

Information at police disposal, revealed that on Sunday, 30 April 2017 around 23:40, the security officers were busy with their administration duties when the trio suddenly stormed into the guard house, ordered them to lie on the floor, disarmed them and tied their hands.

It is further alleged that one security officer who had been patrolling was shot at as he was approaching the guard house and fell down.

The suspects are reported to have then fled the scene soon thereafter. No one was injured and police are investigating an attempted murder as well as an armed robbery.

Police are making an appeal to the community to assist them in their investigation to contact Lieutenant Colonel Gladys Mahlangu at 072 172 7898, or to call the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

