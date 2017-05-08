Political funeral shows hatred against whites

The youngest minister to expand on the hatred against the whites of the country, is Joe Maswanganyi, Minister of Transport.

He also stepped into the ANC’s habit of abusing funerals by making radical political statements.

Mwaswangyani was the speaker at Verena where 16 pupils were buried after being killed in a taxi accident.

Instead of using the opportunity to address reckless taxi drivers about their lawlessness on roads and unroadworthy taxis, he said that under the apartheid government only wealthy white people benefited from the road accident fund, and therefore FW de Klerk must be thrown in the trashcan of History.

The road accident fund allegedly helped with funeral arrangements and bought the coffins.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

