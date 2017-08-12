Policeman arrested in possession of dagga

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma sent a stern warning to policemen and women as well as all employees to steer clear of criminal activities and corruption at all times.

The Commissioner’s warning comes after a 35 year old detective attached to the Acornhoek Police Station was arrested at the Kruger National Park for allegations of being in possession of dagga.

The member was arrested on 10 August 2017, at around 16:00 soon after entering the park, when the park’s Protection Services stopped and searched his vehicle. They reportedly found the dagga and called members of the SAPS who then arrested him.

The suspect, Arthur Ngobeni, appeared at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court today where he was released on warning and the case remanded to 18 August 2017.

General Zuma has since applauded the park’s Protection Services for the fearless action they took by not being intimidated when carrying out their duties (even though the person in question was a police officer). On the same breath, the General indicated that members who are found committing crime will be identified, isolated and dealt with accordingly. “As members of the SAPS we need to ensure that our actions are beyond reproach at all times”, concluded the General.

