Police arrested four suspects in possession of lion’s heads, paws, and skins

On 17 May 2017 at 21:00 police arrest four suspects in possession of lion’s heads, paws, and skins.

Police conducted joint intelligence driven operations in the Tubatse Policing area outside Burgersfort and during this operation, four (04) suspect’s aged between 29 and 48 years were arrested for possession of lions’ heads, paws and skins at Praktiseer outside Groblersdal yesterday on the 2017-05-17 at about 21:00.

The suspects are coming from various areas being: Venda, Lebowakgomo, Phalaborwa and Tubatse and during their arrests, the following were found:

Two (02) lion heads.

Eight (08) lion paws.

Two (02) lion skins.

The motive and the origin of the lion’s parts is still unknown.

The suspect’s will appear before Praktiseer Magistrate Court soon. Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News