Motorist killed in armed robbery at filling station

Police are looking for assistance in tracking and bringing to justice a group of men who robbed a filling station and killed a motorist in the wee hours of 16 October 2017, at Kamhlushwa, near Tonga.

According to information at police disposal a group of armed men, 13 or 14 in number, arrived at the filling station at around 03:00. The suspects, armed with rifles and pistols reportedly bombed a drop safe, took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the process, a motorist drove in apparently to fill up his vehicle whereupon the suspects fired shots at him without giving any warning. He attempted to drive away as fast as possible but was unfortunately hit in his upper body causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into a house nearby and the driver was certified dead at the scene. Another motorist also drove in and again the suspects fired at him, however he managed to escape unharmed.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the senseless killing of a man by the gang that was furthering their criminal deeds.

“We will ensure that we do not rest until the heartless murderers are brought to book to answer for their heinous acts, we therefor call upon the community assist police track this dangerous gang”, said General Zuma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrant Officer Mduduzi Shongwe at 082 389 8112 or the SAPS Crime stop number 08600 10111.

