Municipal managers and politicians in the Eastern Transvaal are in trouble over R13 billion in unauthorized expenditure during the 2015/16 financial year.

One of the culprits is the Lydenburg municipality who incurred R358 million expenses that were not authorized.

It also appears that the education department of the province underperforms while the municipal managers are overspending.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News