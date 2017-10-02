Minibus taxi driver arrested transporting cocaine

0
Minibus taxi driver arrested transporting cocaine
Minibus taxi driver arrested transporting cocaine

A 30 year old man was found in possession of cocaine estimated to the value of R725 700-00.

The man who was driving a minibus taxi, destined for Johannesburg, was arrested around 22:00 on Saturday evening 30 September 2017, by alert cops.

Upon arrest, the man who did not have a passport at his disposal, claimed not to have an idea what he was carrying as the “parcel” had been given to him by another person in Mozambique and requested to give it to someone in Johannesburg.

He was detained at the Komatipoort Police Station and will appear at the local Magistrates’ Court soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Family attacked on smallholding, White River On Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 11h30 the Kruger family were attacked and overpowered on their smallholding outside Whiteriver, Mpumalanga. Two...
No regard for human life, murderer sentenced to li... The Circuit of the Pretoria High Court sitting at Breyten imposed a life sentence yesterday to a 39 year old accused, Mshumayeli Moses Galela for kill...
Farm attack, 4 arrested for armed robbery, Amersfo... The police in Amersfoort have arrested four suspects aged between 33 and 20 for house robbery. The arrest follows a report which was received by th...
Heroin and cocaine seized raid, 3 arrested, White ... Three alleged drug pushers aged between 24 and 26, were arrested on the morning of 22 September 2017, at about 06:50, after the White River K9 Unit se...