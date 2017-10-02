Minibus taxi driver arrested transporting cocaine

A 30 year old man was found in possession of cocaine estimated to the value of R725 700-00.

The man who was driving a minibus taxi, destined for Johannesburg, was arrested around 22:00 on Saturday evening 30 September 2017, by alert cops.

Upon arrest, the man who did not have a passport at his disposal, claimed not to have an idea what he was carrying as the “parcel” had been given to him by another person in Mozambique and requested to give it to someone in Johannesburg.

He was detained at the Komatipoort Police Station and will appear at the local Magistrates’ Court soon.

