Manhunt for suspects in gruesome murder of man (61)

Police have launched a manhunt for suspect(s) following the gruesome murder of a 61 year old man, identified as Albert George Simelane.

Simelane’s body was discovered by an on duty police officer in the early hours of 23 August 2017, at Extension 4 in Kanyamazane.

Police investigations are continuing and the possibility of it being a ritual killing are not ruled out.

Police urge any person with information to contact Captain Hendry Sithole at 082 469 1542 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111

