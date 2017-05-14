Man shot, family locked in walk-in safe during farm attack

Five suspects gained access to the house through a kitchen window on the farm Driehoek, situated between Secunda and Bethal in Mpumalanga while the family was asleep on Tuesday, May 9.

The suspects woke up the family and demanded money. Willem van der Merwe (56) was shot in his leg and assaulted with an axe. The suspects threatened to burn his daughter Zelmarie (19) with a hot iron.

The suspects locked Willem, his wife Nicoleen, and Zelmarie into a walk in safe and fled with Willem’s Ford bakkie, five firearms and cell phones from the scene.

It took over an hour to get out of the safe and Willem drove to a neighboring farm for help. The police and emergency services were alerted.

Willem was taken to hospital for medical treatment and is recovering. The family remains traumatized.

The police are investigating the incident, and no arrests have yet been made.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

