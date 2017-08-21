Man found dead in his burnt out pickup truck in Kinross

The body of a man was found lying in his bakkie (pickup truck) in a veld next to the R29 in Kinross outside of Secunda in Mpumalanga.

At approximately 22h00, ER24 paramedics were contacted by a local security for assistance.

ER24 paramedics, along with the security company, arrived at the veld along the R29.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the smoldering wreckage of a bakkie. Inside, paramedics found the body of a man.

Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done by paramedics and he was declared dead.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

