Man found burned in his vehicle on a farm in Kinross

A 65 year old man, Anton Smuts, was burnt beyond recognition in his bakkie at a neighboring farm in Kinross. The deceased who also owned a farm is alleged to have left his wife at home in Leslie to go to his farm which is approximately 15 km away, towards Kinross.

At approximately 19:40 another farmer saw a fire on his farm situated at Kinross and went out to investigate. He discovered that it was a bakkie that was on fire with the body of a man inside.

The police was summoned to the scene and upon arrival the body was already burnt beyond recognition. The brother of the deceased arrived at the scene and confirmed that the bakkie did look like that of the deceased

.

Police are investigating the circumstances that have lead to this incident.

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Detective Constable Tlaishego Makgopa at 017 687 0033 or 072 781 0131, alternatively Crime Stop 08600 10111 may be called.

